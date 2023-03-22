Jesuit Tigers look to win baseball program's second national title

It is tough to imagine a better ending to a high school baseball season than winning a state title. The Jesuit Tigers are trying to do just that, even as defending state champs.

"We just have to understand that we have something to prove and take that roll," said Jesuit senior outfielder and pitcher Wes Mendes.

Having now won two state titles in the last four years, the Tigers have landed themselves firmly in contention for a national title in 2023. Currently, Jesuit is ranked as high as second, nationally, in polls.

"Honestly, if you ask our guys, they're probably upset that they're not [ranked] one," said head coach Miguel Menendez. "I think it just motivates them to continue to grind."

While some coaches would ignore the rankings and polls, Menendez and his Tigers embrace them by thinking of them as a target to hit.

"I look at it as opportunity," said senior outfielder Jake Kilikowski. "We get to do something that no one else has done at this school with winning back-to-back state championships. To me, it's more of an opportunity than pressure."

It was in 1997 when the Tigers first, and lastly, won a national championship as they look to repeat the feat this Spring.

"I would tell you yes, but who knows, right?" said Menendez. "Those rankings are great for our guys to look at and talk about, but at the end of the day, we can't control really any of that."

What the Tigers can control is the games they play, and so far, Jesuit has won each of their 13 games.