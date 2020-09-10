Lightning's Killorn suspended for Game 3 against Islanders

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has slapped Lightning forward Alex Killorn with a one-game suspension for boarding Brock Nelson last night in the first period.

During the game, Killorn was given a 5:00 major along with a game misconduct.

Prior to the ruling, Jon Cooper said he would be "mildly shocked" if Killorn is suspended.

The Lightning will now lean even more heavily on their quality depth when they try to take Game 3 from the Islanders tomorrow night.