McCullers leads Astros over Rays 9-2 in 1st meeting since ALCS

Lance McCullers Jr. struck out nine in seven shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Tampa Bay 9-2 in the first meeting of the teams since the Rays won Game 7 of last year's AL Championship Series.

Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa had four hits each, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer for the Astros, who have won seven of nine following a 1-9 skid.

McCullers won for the first time in four starts since April 3, giving up three hits and three walks while throwing a season-high 111 pitches.

