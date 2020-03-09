No stranger to challenges, Tampa martial artist refuses to let cancer win

The old saying goes, “Failure is not falling down. It's refusing to get back up.”

Taekwondo master and cancer patient Jefferson Taylor understands that as well as anyone.

"It was devastating, but at the same time, it wasn't something that was going to stop me," Taylor told FOX 13 Sports. "Stage Four is about as bad as you're going to get."

Long before he was diagnosed with cancer, Taylor, or more affectionately known as "Master Taylor," has had Grand Master Dan Levenson at his side every step of the way.

"This is my hero here," said Levenson, AKA Master Dan. "He faces life very bravely."

Originally a student of a rival school to Levenson, Taylor eventually would open his own school, literally a block away from Levenson's. However, both Taylor's son and daughter were diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

When the latter of whom lost her battle, Taylor was forced to close his gym, and was considering giving up martial arts.

"I was very lost," Taylor recalled.

Advertisement

Enter Dan Levenson. He refused to let his friend give up.

"I sent him a text," Master Dan told FOX 13 Sports. "(I said), you've got to come out. Why don't we practice together?"

Taylor did come out. It turned out to be a great decision.

"The second my foot got back up on the dojo floor, it was that re-connection of 'This is what I’m supposed to be doing,'" Taylor said.

However, life can sometimes be as cruel as it is beautiful.

Months ago, Taylor received more tragic news in the form of a Stage Four colon cancer diagnosis. He was more than equipped to handle the news.

"This is not the first wall I've had," Taylor continued. "I've had to sit there with my wife and we had to make the call with my daughter to say it's time to switch everything off."

Taylor refused to give up. He continued training and teaching at Levenson's gym, all while juggling chemotherapy.

"What can I do? I can get up. I can get in here. I can teach," Taylor said. "I can show other people that you can get up."

However, Taylor wanted more. He couldn't help notice that the U.S. Open of Taekwondo Championships were being held at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. His competitive spirit took over, and he couldn't pass up the opportunity. Nor could Levenson, who agreed to be his coach.

"This is no small thing. It's not a local tournament," Levenson said. "This is a world-class event, and he said 'I want to do it,' and I said 'Well, let's go.'"

Stage Four colon cancer and all, Taylor took home the silver medal. As great of a moment that was, however, it doesn't undo Taylor's condition. It's Stage Four cancer. He and Levenson both acknowledge this could have an unhappy ending. But if anyone is cut out to handle this, it's him.

"You can get fearful of it...But that's what cancer feeds off of," Taylor added. "Why worry about that? Why am I going to play its game?"