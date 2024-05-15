Ranked #1 in the nation, University of Tampa ready to open postseason play with eye on 9th ring

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The University of Tampa's baseball team is on a mission to end their championship drought.

The Spartans haven't won a Division II World Series title since 2019.

"I'm itchy, the coaches, the alum," Joe Urso told FOX 13 Sports. "Most important it's the players."

The Spartans have been ranked #1 in the nation since week one of the season. They have the talent to back their talk. This team is loaded with the Sunshine State Conference Pitcher of the Year, Skylar Gonzalez, and the 2-time conference Player of the Year, E.J. Cumbo.

The team also has Joe Urso, who has led the Spartans to the postseason in each of his 24 years as UT's head coach. He's also the Coach of the Year.

"Yeah, I guess it's staff of the year is the way I like to look at it," Urso said with a smile. "Coach Sam [Militello] and Coach Jose [Jimenez] every year have done amazing things for this program."

Cumbo is the Spartans spark, along with being the only baseball player to win the conference Player of the Year twice.

He's also the Division II's all-time hits leader. A title he earned this season.

Pictured: E.J. Cumbo

"It's awesome," Cumbo said. "It's pretty cool to have and just trying to be the best player that I can and help the team out. If those awards come it's pretty cool, but just trying to get to the ring."

The Spartans got a pretty good indication of just how good they were going to be to start the season.

They opened up their schedule in Minute Made Park, home of the Houston Astros. They swept the 3-game tournament, outscoring the opponents 46-10.

Two of the victories came against two ranked teams.

"I think that woke up the whole country," Urso said. "Oh boy, Tampa is back."

UT is looking to end the season like they started, on a run.

The Spartans opened the year winning 17 straight games. It will take a lot less than that to bring home another crown.

