Rays hope to build momentum with walk-off win against Toronto

The Tampa Bay Rays scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th Sunday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 6-5 victory marks the first walk-off win in the 2020 season, but it was something of a hallmark for the 2019 Rays.

"It's a new year but the same mindset," said Kevin Kiermaier.

The Rays centerfielder tripled-in Kevan Smith and Jose Martinez.

Kiermaier says it conjures up all of those good feelings from last year's wild-card qualifiers.

"We had so many great come from behind wins last year, and the best teams in baseball do that year in, year out.

The Rays tied for first among all major league teams with ten walk-off wins last year. With the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, it'd be mighty tough to match that number.

But with one walk-off win the season's first three games, who knows?

"Walk-offs are special," says Kiermaeir. "I've still got adrenaline going, all these jitters and good vibes going on"

The Rays look to build on the walk-off column as the Atlanta Braves come to Tropicana Field for a series starting Monday night.