Rays speedy outfielder Chandler Simpson hopes to build upon rookie season

The Brief Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson is preparing for his second season in the big leagues. As a rookie, Simpson stole 44 bases. Simpson is currently nursing a hamstring injury that is limiting him in spring training.



Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson is ready for more of the same in Year 2 in the Bigs.

"Get on base as much as possible and contribute to every win," Simpson said.

By the numbers:

In what felt like every win last season, he showcased something that many players do not have — speed. He stole 44 bases in 2025, which was good for the second most in major league baseball.

"I don't ever believe I am at max speed," Simpson said.

The centerfielder believes there is more speed in the tank when it comes to his potential on the basepaths.

"I feel like my speed is God given, so if you want to give me some more, then I am going to go up another level," Simpson said.

The backstory:

However, right now, Simpson is dealing with a hamstring injury, so the team has slowed him down just a tad. Rays manager Kevin Cash is going to sit the speedy outfielder out the first few games of spring to help the healing process,s because he thinks the speedster is due for a big season.

"It's really tough for a guy like [Simpson] where your legs are such an important part of your game and tell him to run at 80 percent," Cash said. "We're just probably going to protect him from himself a little bit."

However, Simpson doesn't need much protection. He understands that health is wealth. That's his No. 1 goal for the season.

"Really just stay healthy throughout the whole year and continue to play my game every single day," Simpson said.

Every single day this spring, he is working to improve upon his rookie season.

What they're saying:

"Last year was a good year to build on," Simpson said. "It was something you can expect more from in the future, but everything added to that as well."

In order to produce more in the near future, Simpson is not changing his approach. He's going to attack this year as a veteran the same way he did in his first year in the show.

"Same mindset, same work ethic, same grind," Simpson said. "Just heading into it with a little more experience. I know what to expect. I know how to go into things a little bit better."

And if he just gets a little bit better every single day, he believes his ceiling is endless.

"Just go out there and continue to be me and take it one day at a time," Simpson said.

What's next:

Simpson and the Rays begin playing spring training games on Saturday. The first game will be against the Braves.