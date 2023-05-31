Rays team has a clubhouse full of characters

The 2023 Tampa Bay Rays are building a winning formula on the field. Their success can be linked to two key ingredients: Incredible talent and close connection in the clubhouse.

This Rays team is made of guys who like each other and have fun throwing jabs at each other.

Leading the way with the baseball banter is Shane McClanahan and Brandon Lowe, who are locker roommates.

"Yeah, it's fun," Brandon Lowe told FOX 13 Sports. "It's one of the things that makes this clubhouse so much fun. It doesn't matter who it is. Siri is talking in complete Spanish, and you don't understand a word that's going on. You can still go over there and mess around, have a good time. It's a great thing about this place."

It's a team loaded with unique personalities.

"We definitely have a few personalities in this clubhouse," said Josh Lowe. "I think Randy has a presence everywhere he goes. Siri and Yandy love their colors in the field. Same with Wander, so I'd say that's different personalities there."

READ: St. Pete and Tampa make their best pitches to Tampa Bay Rays

So who gets the credit for being the life of the locker room?

"I'm going to go Siri," said Brandon Lowe. "He could have a bad day at the plate and the next day he shows up like he's hitting .400."

Then there's always one that can be salty. Easy to irritate and annoy.

"He's going to get mad at me for saying this, but B-Lowe," said Josh Lowe.

"Yeah, I feel like that's always people's easiest answer, but I'm going to go with Frankie (Francisco Mejia)," said Brandon Lowe. "Frankie always has a snappy comeback in his back pocket for anything."

How about Mr. GQ?

READ: Tampa Bay Rays embrace new pitch clock that's speeding up MLB games

"I try to be," said Josh Lowe.

"That's where I'm going to flip it and go with Josh," said Brandon Lowe. "I think that was kind of the agreement in the clubhouse that if he wasn't playing baseball in the field. He'd be on a magazine somewhere."

"I think Yandy looks good a lot. Wander, Randy, they all have unique styles and look good all the time," said Luke Raley.

Not all have the gift of style.

"Probably myself. I'm pretty generic, you know," laughed Raley.

"One of these times, I just want to get him a nice pair of shoes," said Brandon Lowe. Take him out and get him some shoes."

The Rays are in full agreement that this team is a good mix.