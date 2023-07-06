Rowdies coach, Neill Collins, departs for Barnsley FC job

An ordinary Rowdies training session Thursday morning ended in an unusual way, with hugs, handshakes and farewells.

"As we've always said to the team, it's always about more than one person and that includes the head coach," said head coach Neill Collins.

Over his six years as the team's head coach Collins has coached the Rowdies to 98 victories in 175 matches.

His 176th match in charge, however, will be his last in St. Petersburg as he departs the club to take the same position with English Football's League One side, Barnsley FC.

"I'm a great believer in that there's never a good time that's as big a change as this. But I am pleased to be leaving the club in fantastic shape at the top of the Eastern Conference standings," Collins said.

READ: Rowdies hit their stride as they climb up the standings

Collins said the opportunity to become Barnsley's next head coach became serious on Sunday night.

On Wednesday, Collins was breaking the news to his players.

"I just want to be sincere and thankful to them because I got this opportunity because of them," said Collins.

Neill Collins is leaving the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Understanding the opportunity at hand for their head coach, the Rowdies were understandably sad and proud.

"We love him as a guy, as a person and a coach," said veteran defenseman Forrest Lasso."He encapsulates everything you want to have in your manager."

During his six years as head coach and two years as a player with the Rowdies, Neill Collins helped transform the Rowdies into a consistent USL Championship contender.

"When I first took the job, that was my aim," Collins said. "My aim every day was just to try and make the club better. It was step by step, and sometimes it was a backwards step."

READ: Tampa youth coach to throw to Mets' Pete Alonso in Home Run Derby

But most of the steps Collins took were forward as he leaves tied for fourth all-time with 85 wins in league history.

Along the way, Collins also won the USL Coach of the Year honors in 2021 and led the Rowdies to two Eastern Conference titles.

"I think there's only success in the future for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Everything is set up for that," Collins said.

Now, the Scotsman will look to repeat the success he achieved in Tampa Bay with Barnsley.

But he will, of course, keep an eye on his old team, too.

"I will certainly be proud of my time in the club and hope I can come back in the future to watch and take it in as a fan," said Collins.

Meanwhile, Collins still has one game left to coach on Saturday night against Oakland Roots SC at Al Lang Stadium.

Following the match, assistant coach Stuart Dobson will serve as the team's interim coach while a search is conducted for the team's next head coach.