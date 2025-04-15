Rowdies interim head coach embraces new opportunity

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rowdies have welcomed an interim head coach with open arms. Steve Coleman has taken over the team after they fired Head Coach Robbie Neilson last Wednesday. The team hopes Coleman will bring them new ideas and energy.



The start of a new week of practice for the Rowdies looks very different from previous practices.

"It was quite the week, to be honest with you," said Steve Coleman.

After the club announced the dismissal of former Head Coach Robbie Neilson, Coleman, an assistant coach hired over the offseason, was elevated to interim head coach.

"I think it caught us all a little bit by surprise on the Wednesday afternoon when we found out internally," said Coleman. "I didn't sleep much on that Wednesday night, to be honest with you."

Though Coleman was only brought to the club at the end of January, the coach, who has spent the better part of a decade coaching with several of New Zealand's national teams, has already impacted his players.

"For me, he brings really, really good ideas to the field, and I think it's something that we need," said team veteran Leo Fernandes. "Some new, fresh, attacking ideas and I think his coaching experience speaks for itself."

Regardless of how he landed the job, Coleman is embracing both the challenge and the opportunity in front of him.

"My family and I came from New Zealand for these types of opportunities in a massive footballing landscape," Coleman says.

However, Coleman’s opportunity also comes with challenges.

The Rowdies have lost four of their first five games, including Coleman's managerial debut.

Coleman, however, also knows there is a whole season left to turn things around.

"There's still 25 games to go and two cup competitions that we're still a part of," said Coleman. "Obviously, we would like to get off to a good start and get some momentum building."

That is momentum that the Rowdies hope Coleman can be a catalyst of.

"We're not under pressure to do something at this point, but obviously we are pressured into making sure that we can turn the tide a little bit," Coleman says.

The next chance for the Rowdies to build that momentum will be Wednesday when they travel to play Naples in the U.S. Open Cup before hosting Louisville on Saturday at Al Lang Stadium.

