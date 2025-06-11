Sarasota 13-year-old boxer heads to Junior Olympic Nationals

The Brief 13-year-old Larian Jackson, from Sarasota, is a 110 lb. boxer on the Florida Junior Olympic team. Larian won the right to compete at the Junior Olympic Nationals in Las Vegas for a national title. Larian's father, uncle and grandfather were also professional boxers.



In the ring, Larian Jackson doesn't just feel at home, he feels connected to his family.

The backstory:

"My dad was a professional boxer, so he tried to get me into it," Larian said.

Along with his father, Larian's uncle and grandfather were also professional boxers.

READ: Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson dies: Family 'heartbroken' over loss

Yet, the 13-year-old from Sarasota didn't want to join the family business at first.

"It just wasn't for me. It wasn't fun to me," Larian said.

Dig deeper:

But a little more than a year ago, Larian's tune started to change.

"I used to do Karate and it wasn't enough combat for me." Larian said. "So why not come to the boxing club?"

And ever since, the 13-year old has been at the Sarasota Boxing Club working with his coach, Rodney Langston, day in and day out.

READ: Florida-based Silver Airways cancels all flights, tells passengers not to go to airport

"Over time he's been picking it up," Langston said. "He started liking the sport and actually loving it a little bit more and more."

What they're saying: A little more than a year after taking the sport seriously, Larian is heading to the Junior Olympic National tournament to represent Florida.

"A year ago I didn't even think that was possible," Langston said.

"The kid has it. He has everything it takes. One day he is actually going to be a champion."

The Source: This story was written with information obtained by FOX13 Sports reporter Sean Barie.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: