SEC tournament at Amalie means big revenue for Tampa

Wednesday kicks off the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, with final preparations underway before #12 Missouri takes on #13 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. That game will be followed at around 8 p.m. by #11 Vanderbilt hosting #14 Georgia.

Tourism insiders are anticipating a big impact for the local economy, with at least 20,000 hotel rooms rented.

Amalie Arena will be stacked with a Fan Zone and more as organizers prepare for college basketball games all through the weekend. FOX 13 went inside the arena on Monday as crews installed the SEC court over the ice.

All 14 SEC teams will compete in the event including the University of Florida. Alabama is the defending champion, beating LSU in the 2021 title game.

The first sessions on Thursday and Friday will begin at noon ET, which is one hour earlier than past tournaments. The start times for the first semifinal on Saturday and the SEC Tournament Championship game on Sunday will be 1:00 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia | 8 p.m. | SEC Network



Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 winner | 2 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | SEC Network



Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. | SEC Network



Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN



Sunday, March 13

Game 13: Championship game | 1 p.m. | ESPN



SEC FanFare, the official fan event for the SEC tournament, will be located at Amalie Arena's Thunder Alley. The event is a full interactive experience featuring food, drinks, interactives, live entertainment and much more.

The event is free to the public. SEC FanFare is open Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. through 8 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.