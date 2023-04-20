Spartans lacrosse player sets out with something to prove

During his tenure as head men's lacrosse coach at The University of Tampa, JB Clarke has coached a lot of memorable players. Few, however, are more memorable than Matthew Beddow.

"He does so much more for us than just play defense, than just covering a guy," said Clarke.

The senior out of San Diego helped lead the Spartans to a national title last year while winning Division II national player of the year honors: A rare feat for any defenseman.

READ: Maple Leafs’ Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Lightning's Erik Cernak

"I thought he was the best player in the country last year," says Clarke. "So from that respect, I wasn't surprised. The fact that it did go to a defenseman really did surprise me, frankly."

But for his senior season, Beddow knew he needed to up his game, because there were more eyes on him than ever before.

"My teammates are looking at me this way. People on the outside are looking at me this way," said Beddow. "I need to just play my game and be the best out there."

Before the season started, meanwhile, Beddow was named to the Tawaaraton Award watch list.

MORE: Bucs working on re-establishing winning attitude in the post Brady era

"It's something as a little kid that you look up to just like football players looked up to the Heisman," Beddow said.

No Division II player has ever won the award, but still, Beddow was just one of two non-NCAA Division I players named to the watch list.

"I didn't even realize I could be in consideration being in D2," Beddow said. "But when I got named, it was just one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me."

Even as the defending national and defensive player of the year, Beddow is still driven to improve his game each day.

Three years ago, he lost his freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beddow still remembers that day, and the lessons learned from it.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough woman finds passion for archery after brutal attack leaves her paralyzed from chest down

"I just take it as I want to play for those seniors and the seniors that came before, because you have to play every game like it's your last and every season like it's your last," he says.

Of course, that's not to say Beddow doesn't want to chase down another championship ring, or another award.

"As Tom Brady always said, his favorite ring is the next one," Beddow joked.

Currently, the Spartans are 12-2 overall and ranked seventh in the Division II national polls.