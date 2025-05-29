Sun FC's Erika Tymrak returns and retires a hometown hero

The Brief Erika Tymrak signed to play for the upstart Tampa Bay Sun FC, and return to where her soccer roots began to grow. What she didn't know at the time, was that this season would be her last. Deciding to retire at the end of the season, Tymrak is bringing an end to a career more than a decade in the making.



Growing up in Lakewood Ranch and playing her high school soccer at IMG Academy, Erika Tymrak knew her feet would take her far. What Tymrak did not know was that they would keep her close, too.

"It's definitely a full-circle moment," Tymrak admits.

In the summer, Tymrak signed to play for the upstart Tampa Bay Sun FC, and return to where her soccer roots began to grow. What Tymrak also didn't know at the time, was that this season would be her last.

"Obviously, soccer has taken me all over the world, so the fact that I could end up here again and end my career, I think it just kind of worked out perfectly," Tymrak said.

Deciding to retire at the end of the season, Tymrak is bringing an end to a career more than a decade in the making.

"I won a few championships, I went overseas, and I played for my country," Tymrak said. "I did all these things, and I kind of feel like I'm able to walk away with peace and gratitude."

Grateful to have made an impact on the game, Tymrak is also grateful to have spent time helping the sport grow up in Tampa Bay.

"I've been in the game so long. I kind of felt like Tampa Bay was destined for a women's sports team, and I think it just speaks to the growth of women's soccer in this country," Tymrak said.

The Sun, meanwhile, were just as happy to have someone of Tymrak's caliber help them kick start women's soccer in Tampa Bay.

"Having the opportunity to bring her home and get to know her as a person has been that extra layer of enjoyment for us," said Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown.

But as Tymrak prepares to walk off the pitch for the final time, she leaves it regret-free.

"I set out goals when I was a rookie, and I accomplished all of them," Tymrak said.

With the Sun set to host the USL Super League semifinals next weekend, when Tymrak walks off that field, win, lose, or draw, she will walk off her hometown field a hometown hero.

