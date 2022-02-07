Super Bowl commercials 2022: Ads you can check out now

For some Super Bowl viewers, the commercials are almost as entertaining to watch as the game itself. According to USAToday, ad inventory was sold out last year with some companies paying $6.5 million to run a commercial during the big game.

But companies aren’t waiting for Sunday to release their ads. Some are rolling them out right now.

Amazon's Alexa commercial

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits together on "Saturday Night Live," but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial. Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device — a virtual personal assistant that plays music, tells the weather, delivers news and sports. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis.

BMW commercial

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus for BMW’s teaser.

Bud Light Seltzer commercial

King of Flavor Guy Fieri introduces the Land of Loud Flavors— the new home of Bud Light Seltzer.

Budweiser commercial- "A Clydesdale's Journey"

The 60-second spot features a Clydesdale horse getting injured. The horse was able to recover after the caretakers bandaged up the animal. The video caption reads "This Super Bowl we have one message for America: In the home of the brave, down never means out."

Captain Morgan commercial

Captain Morgan unveiled its Super Bowl Punch Bowl that is supposed to interact with the game with stadium-inspired lights and sound, Bluetooth speakers, subwoofers, LED graphic equalizers.

ClickUp "Delcaration" commercial

ClickUp, an all-in-one productivity platform, unveiled its Super Bowl spot ″ Declaration" featuring a humorous take on the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Hellmann’s commercial

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson and his mother are starring together in a commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise. They’re promoting the company’s initiative to combat food waste. Part of the ad includes Davidson absorbing a hard tackle from former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo.

"Nissan Presents: Thrill Rider" commercial

The 60-second ad titled " Thrill Driver" is part of a 360-degree campaign featuring the all-new 2023 Nissan Z and the all-new, all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya. The spot is led by Emmy Award-Winning Actor and Co-Creator of Schitt’s Creek Eugene Levy, and includes a special guest appearance by Nissan Brand Ambassador Brie Larson. The ad also features actors Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Catherine O’Hara.

Oikos commercial

NFL legend Deion Sanders battles with his son Shedeur Sanders over who has more strength.

"Planet Fitness - What’s Gotten into Lindsay?" commercial

Actress Lindsay Lohan has resurfaced to feature herself in a Planet Fitness ad. Lohan comes across as a heightened version of herself who has "never been sharper," ""sleeping better than ever," and more productive, leaving the paparazzi crying that they miss the old version of the star.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.