Tampa baseball coach passes love for sport onto next generation

When you step into David Kent's office at Southeast Sports Performance in Tampa, you step into a shrine – one dedicated to America's Pastime.

"Most kids said they wanted to be a policeman or fireman. I said I wanted to be a Major League Baseball player," Kent said. "I just fell in love with the game."

At 74 years old, Kent's playing days are long behind him. But in his time, the third baseman out of Hillsborough High School got to rub shoulders with giants of the game.

SPORTS: Tampa Bay area duo to take part in inaugural Swingman Classic all-star game

"Mickey Mantle told us 'Swing hard in case you hit it,'" Kent remembers.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in 1968, Kent would spend the next six years bouncing around the minors and Mexican leagues before he had finally had enough of the game, and the game enough of him.

"I said, 'That's it.' And I gave it up," Kent remembers.

But, Kent couldn't bring himself to leave the game he loved all together.

MORE: Tampa's Baseball Poodle spreading love of America's Pastime

"It was like in the Field of Dreams when [Moonlight Graham] said he just wanted one at bat in the big leagues," said Kent. "I would've liked an at bat at least one time."

So Kent returned home to Tampa and coached at Jesuit and Chamberlain high schools and continues to mentor the next generation of ball players today through private lessons.

"Each year, I probably have four or five guys that sign scholarships to go play college baseball," says Kent.

And, a few of those have even gone on to have professional careers of their own and make it all the way to the Major Leagues.

"That gives me a real thrill," Kent admits.

READ: Tampa Bay Rowdies' LaCava returns amid team's resurgence

Though he never got to realize his childhood dream, Kent now prides himself in helping others reach theirs. And, that's just fine with him.

"If I could go back and be 19 years old and know that I wasn't going to make the big leagues, sign a contract, spend six years in the minors, I would do it tomorrow," Kent said. "I had that much fun."

Now, Kent has fun mentoring the future of the game he learned to love, loathe, respect and finally, pass on.