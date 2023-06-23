Tampa Bay area duo to take part in inaugural Swingman Classic all-star game

Jalen Niles is getting ready for an opportunity that is truly the first of its kind.

The Jesuit High School grad from Tampa and FAMU shortstop just wrapped up a baseball season that ended in the NCAA Regionals. But, Niles would learn soon after that that his season wasn't over just yet.

That's because Niles was selected to play in the inaugural Swingman Classic, an all-star game hosted by Ken Griffey Jr.

"I mean, I was excited.," said Niles. "You live for a moment like this, to play in an MLB stadium in front of all those people."

Joining Niles will be New Port Richey's own Victor Figueroa.

"I didn't even believe it," Figueroa said.

The first baseman finished his freshman season at Mississippi Valley State and was shocked to learn he'd been selected to play in this one-of-a-kind game.

"I had to check my phone and get confirmation. I didn't think I would get that kind of recognition," he said.

Hosted during the MLB all-star week in Seattle, the Swingman Classic is comprised entirely of ball players from HBCU schools.

"I feel like it's a good stepping stone, because you don't really see a lot of recognition when it comes to these HBCU's," Figueroa said. "Hopefully, this could show the talent that they possess and the players that come out of it."

Now, Figueroa and Niles are eager for the opportunity to prove their worth on the diamond.

"It feels good, because we feel like a lot of us are overlooked because of the conference we play in," Niles said. "We just want the same opportunity as everybody else."

The two are also eager to show what ball players from the Tampa Bay area are made of.

"I got my start in baseball here. I wouldn't be where I am in baseball without Tampa," Niles said.

Not to mention, Figueroa and Niles, along with their fellow all-stars, are looking forward to rubbing shoulders with baseball greatness in Ken Griffey Jr.

"I have my questions piled up for him. I'm very excited to meet him," Figueroa said.

In a Zoom meeting with the all-stars on MLB Network, Griffey promised to spend time in both dugouts during the game.

The Swingman Classic, meanwhile, takes place July 7 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.