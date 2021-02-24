Tampa Bay Rays spring training tickets on sale Friday

This year's spring training will be different due to the pandemic, and the same goes for how fans can purchase tickets for games.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. for spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park.

Tickets can be purchased in the MLB Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com.

The team says spring training season ticket holders, based on their tenure, can purcahse tickets at a 10% discount off single-game pricing through an "exclusive online presale." Those ticket holders will receive an email with additional details.

The Rays provided the following information on new safety protocols:

Limited Capacity

For the safety of those attending games, tickets will be available in socially distant seating pods in increments of two or four seats and face masks will be required at all times except while actively eating or drinking in your seat.

To accommodate six or more feet of separation between pods, the capacity of Charlotte Sports Park will be limited for Spring Training. As a result, Season Tickets will not be available for 2021 Spring Training.

Length of Games

Per Major League Baseball’s 2021 guidelines and consistent across all of Spring Training, games from February 28–March 13 will be scheduled as seven-inning games, though they can be shortened to five innings or lengthened to nine innings upon mutual agreement of both managers.

Games from March 14-30 will be scheduled for nine innings, though managers can mutually decide to shorten to seven innings.

Mobile Ticketing

Tickets for all 2021 Rays Spring Training home games are exclusively available in the Ballpark app on a mobile device. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted.

Information on using mobile tickets is available at RaysBaseball.com/Mobile.

Parking

In order to cut down on contact in the parking lots and to make entering as smooth as possible, parking will be complimentary in the Main Lot at Charlotte Sports Park for the 2021 Spring Training season.

For additional information on the safety measures at Charlotte Sports Park, head over to RaysBaseball.com/spring.