Tampa Bay Sun FC rookie flips her way into the hearts of fans

The Brief A rookie defender for the Tampa Bay Sun FC brings one unique skill that most players don’t have: the flipping throw-in. Jordan Zade has perfected the gymnastics-inspired move that allows her to gain extra distance on her throw-ins and gives her team added scoring opportunities. Zade describes how she developed the flipping throw-in and what being part of Tampa Bay Sun FC generally means to her.



Jordan Zade is living out her dream job.

"It's been such an awesome experience that I'm finally at this step, and I'm beyond grateful," said the Tampa Bay Sun FC rookie defender.

Jordan Zade at a team practice.

For Zade, that dream started where most dreams do: back in grade school.

The backstory:

"You know how you do those little worksheets in elementary school, and they're like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' And I put a pro soccer player," Zade remembers.

Zade brings much more than passion to the Tampa Bay Sun in her rookie season.

In fact, she brings a unique skill set that few soccer players possess.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jordan Zade preparing to for a flip throw.

"I would get the ball in college, and the other team yelled, 'Get back! Long throw!' So, they knew it was coming," says Zade.

Dig deeper:

What was ‘coming’ to them, and now to anyone the Sun plays against, is Zade’s now perfected flip-throw.

"I did gymnastics for seven years. So one day I thought, 'Well, maybe I can do this,'" Zade said.

Jordan Zade stretching with a teammate at practice.

From that moment on, Zade has perfected the art of tossing the ball incredible distances while flipping her way into the hearts of soccer fans around the country.

But the rarely used technique is much more than a flashy trick to Zade.

What they're saying:

"You can use it for different momentums in the game," said Sun FC Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "If you can throw it into the six-yard box, you're getting extra scoring opportunities that other teams don't have that ability."

The flip-throw-in is a tool that most soccer players don’t carry.

Jordan Zade with both hands in the air as she imitates a gymnast after completing a flip throw.

"I don't think people think ahead," Schilte-Brown said.

Zade says she did, even if she sometimes winds up on her head.

"I've been there," Zade remembers. "In high school, I slipped off the ball, and that was embarrassing."

That unfortunate misstep apparently wasn't embarrassing enough to deter Zade from following those dreams she had in grade school and flipping her way to a pro career.

