New professional women’s soccer league coming to Tampa in 2024

The USL Super League, a new professional women's soccer league, is bringing the highest-level women's competition to Tampa Bay, officials announced Friday.

"We're just so, so excited to bring another world-class sport to the Tampa Bay region and most importantly for me, a women's world-class team," shared Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speaking after the announcement of a new professional women's soccer league coming to the area.

Kick-off will be in August 2024. The yet to be named Tampa team is owned by developer Darryl Shaw, David Laxer and Jeff Fox, all of whom grew up locally playing soccer together.

Shaw said the team is currently looking for a home stadium to play in next season and all options are on the table in both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. His ultimate goal however is to bring the team to Tampa.

Darryl Shaw, David Laxer and Jeff Fox are the owners of the new team.

"I would love to be able to bring the women's league team to Ybor City," Shaw said.

This represents the first time Tampa Bay has had a professional women's soccer team.

A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Tampa.

"We want young girls who are playing soccer today to dream, to aspire," Shaw said.

The team wants the community's input regarding their name and color. To add your input, you can click here.