Tom Brady’s dominance in Super Bowl LV further solidifies historic career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at the mountaintop alone.

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

For his performance in the big game, Brady was honored as the game's MVP. Brady (43) is the first player 40+ years old to win Championship Game/Series MVP in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).

With the win, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl since 2002, and they became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady, the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, came away with his seventh championship, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls in NFL history. It also broke a tie that he held with three members of Vince Lombardi’s great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s: Fuzzy Thurston and Hall of Famers Herb Adderley and Forrest Gregg, which included the first two Super Bowls.

Brady was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and with this victory, it only cements his legacy even further.

Brady also joined former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.

He also joins baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and 12-time NBA All-Star Oscar Robertson as the only sports icons to win championships in their first year with a new team.

If there was any concern about Brady retiring, he nixed that on the stage with Jim Nantz.

"Yeah, we’re coming back. We’re coming back," he said.

