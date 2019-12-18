USF head coach Jeff Scott begins receiving letters of intent

article

The NCAA’s early signing period commenced Wednesday morning, with five players announcing their intent to sign with the University of South Florida before 10 a.m.

Head coach Jeff Scott’s first signee is Brian Battie as a running back, who committed to the Bulls in April. Battie, according to his online biography on USF’s website, comes from Sarasota High School. As a senior, he rushed for 1,182 yards and had 15 touchdowns in nine games.

He played for Bradenon River High School as a junior and freshman and rushed for 4,542 yards and had 62 touchdowns in his final three prep seasons.

The second signee is Mac Harris as a defensive back, who committed to the Bulls in June. Harris comes from The Villages Charter School, where he helped his team with an 8-3 record and made a regional semifinals appearance.

As a senior, he racked up a total of 86 tackles, four TFLs, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Darrian Felix is transferring to USF from the University of Oregon. He is originally from Fort Myers and attended Fort Myers High School.

During his high school years, Felix ran for 1,477 yards and 20 touchdowns to help lead his school to a Florida 6A state playoff regional final appearance. During his past year at Oregon, he totaled 34 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 78 yards. He appeared in seven games.

Ben Knox committed to the Bulls in June. He will be joining USF as a cornerback. His older brother, Benjamin, started his football career at USF back in 2014.

Knox comes from DeLand High School, where he helped his team end the season with a 7-3 record. During his senior year, he totaled 25 tackles, two forced fumbles, seven passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery return for a touchdown.

AJ Hamilton be will coming to USF as a cornerback. He committed to the school in June. Hamilton's hometown is Dunellon, Florida and attended Dunnellon High School.

He helped his team end the season with a 9-2 record and made an appearance in the regional quarterfinals. According to USF, he totaled 17 tackles, six pass breakups, 276 rushing yards and two touchdowns during his senior year.

USF also boasted he finished his senior year with a 4.0 GPA and played baseball for his high school team.

Christopher Townsel committed to the Bulls in September as a cornerback. He comes from Deerfield Beach and attended the city's high school.

According to USF, he helped his team at Deerfield Beach High School end their season with a 10-4 record. The team made a state semifinals appearance. Townsel played all four years and made the state semifinals three times.

As a senior, he had 45 tackesl (29 of which were solo), two interceptions and a fumble recovery.