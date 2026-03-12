USF men's track and field hopes to keep stacking conference championships after fifth straight title

The Brief The USF men's track and field team has won five straight American Conference championships. These titles have come over the past five indoor and outdoor track seasons. USF begins outdoor action on Friday at The University of Tampa.



The USF men's track and field team has done it again.

"Feels good," USF head track and field coach Erik Jenkins said. "Championships are always good."

READ: Florida lawmakers pass bill boosting high school coaches’ pay, cracking down on transfers

By the numbers:

That good feeling comes after the Bulls just won their fifth straight American Conference Championship. That number comes over the past five outdoor and indoor seasons combined.

"It's just amazing how we can win back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back," USF senior sprinter Jaleel Croal said. "It shows that the hard work is paying off."

That hard work isn't just the standard at USF — it's become their lifestyle.

SPORTS: Brian Hartline loses voice after first spring practice at USF

What they're saying:

"It was ingrained from the very first day from the start," USF freshman jumper Alesandro Williams-Cardoso said. "The very first day of practice I already understood what I was coming into."

The Bulls understand, if they don't buy in, the results will not be there.

"At the end of the day, we want to compete," Jenkins said.

That's because the team gets no satisfaction from five straight conference titles. They want to continue to stack them.

MORE: NFL considering expanding Thanksgiving games with this lineup

Definition of dominance:

"I don't think we've maxed out," Jenkins said. "We want to continue to compete for conference championships and elevate ourselves where we are in the conversation for big points for the NCAAs and compete at the world scene."

USF already believes they are one of the best in the world, especially after winning the 4 x 400 relays at the outdoor national championships in 2025.

"I think we are a big-time program despite all this Power 5 stuff," Jenkins said. "If you can compete at an elite level, you are going to be good. It doesn't matter what conference you're in. I think our sport really illuminates that."

And the Bulls hope they can continue to prove they are an elite program and win yet another conference title in the outdoor season.

"Once we stick to doing the same thing, being disciplined and holding each other accountable, I think anything can happen," Croal said.

What's next:

The outdoor season begins for USF on Friday at The University of Tampa.