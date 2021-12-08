USF officials set summer goal of completing plans for on-campus football stadium

The University of South Florida is narrowing down a plan to build a football stadium on the Tampa campus.

The USF board of trustees met Tuesday to come up with a scope, location, and budget for their very own stadium on the main campus. It's a plan they hope to have finished by the end of June 2022.

USF officials told trustees there are five possible stadium locations on campus. They say funding is key and, at the moment, the project is estimated to cost anywhere between $250 million and $400 million.

The university is aiming to have the stadium open for fans at the start of the 2026 football season.

READ: USF video production students gain state-of-the-art studio after production company's donation

Advertisement

The Bulls have been playing home games at Raymond James Stadium since 1998.