USF parts ways with head coach Charlie Strong after 4-8 season

FOX 13 Sports has learned that Charlie Strong has been fired after three seasons as the University of South Florida's head football coach.

After starting the 2018 season 7-0, the Bulls have lost 14 of their last 18 games.

The firing comes 2 days after the Bulls ended their season on Friday night losing 34-7 at UCF. USF finished the year 4-8 and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Strong finished his career at USF 21-16 and was 0-6 versus ranked opponents. Strong's Bulls won just three games in three years against teams that finished with winning records.

No replacement has been named yet, but Joey Knight at the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that former USF and FSU head coach Willie Taggart is interested in returning.

