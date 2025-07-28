USF softball team prepares for series of international games

The Brief The USF softball team leaves this week. The Bulls will play five games against the Puerto Rican national team. USF currently has several alumni that have played for the Puerto Rican national team.



As part of their offseason workouts, the USF softball team is heading to Puerto Rico where they will play five games over 10 days against the Puerto Rican national team.

"We're excited about the enthusiasm that we'll be met with there," said softball head coach Ken Eriksen.

READ: Fred Johnson aims to inspire next generation of boxers

The backstory:

The Bulls also have several ties to the Puerto Rican national team.

Senior Kathy Garcia-Soto will have some mixed allegiances next week as she is both the Bulls starting second baseman and also a member of the Puerto Rican national team.

"Playing for country is just something very special," Garcia-Soto said. "The teams are very scrappy."

MORE: Venezuelan baseball team denied US visas for Little League tournament

Garcia-Soto isn't the only one with ties to team Puerto Rico. USF assistant coach Lisa Navas is also a coach for Puerto Rico.

"To be able to sell USF, to be able to sell Tampa Bay to the rest of the world has been a mission for me for the last 25 years. So, it's working," Eriksen said.

What's next:

The Bulls head South on Thursday and play their first of five games against Puerto Rico starting Sunday in Salinas before ending their tour next Friday at Roberto Clemente Stadium in San Juan.