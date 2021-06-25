Winner take all: Tampa Bay Lightning face elimination game at home

article

For the Bolts, Friday’s Game 7 is the first elimination game they have faced in two years – but at the same time, they have demonstrated their ability to respond after a loss.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders will head into the pivotal game Friday inside Amalie Arena. The Bolts will try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the Montreal Canadiens, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on Thursday night.

As of Friday morning, there is still no update on the health of Nikita Kucherov. He left the ice in Game 6 shortly after taking a cross-check from the Islanders’ Scott Mayfield – who, by the way, received no penalty and no supplemental discipline.

The Lightning are 21-7-0 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Islanders are 11-13-4 in road games. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

