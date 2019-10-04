WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando

Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.

More than 100 prospects from across the globe take bumps, hits, and slams, and keep coming back for more inside the center's rings.

"I'm looking for a superstar who is, first and foremost, athletic. Who is strong, both mentally and physically, and has the ‘it' factor," explained head trainer and former wrestler Matt Bloom. "Are they the type of person that, if you're at a party and they walk in the room, you're like, 'Who is that?'"

The performance center gives future wrestlers all the tools they could want, from multiple rings to weights, plus content creation and a lot of character development work.

"Charisma is king. You're looking for the big personality. At the end of the day, what we're doing is telling stories in the ring," said WWE COO and legend Triple H.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

LINK: WWE heavy-hitters train in Orlando for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX 13

Advertisement

The WWE Performance Center may be hidden away from the fans, but everyone inside always the fans in mind.

"It is a bit of a grind. It's a long road. It's all worth it," said former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions the IIconics.