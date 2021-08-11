You can take a swing at MMA at this Pinellas training facility

MMA – mixed martial arts – is the world's fastest growing sport and Florida is home to one of the biggest MMA training facilities, American MMA.

American MMA was founded in 2003 by three-time world kickboxing champion David Bybee.

Bybee began martial arts in middle school as an outlet. He worked his way up the ranks to black belt.

By the time he was 18, he was well on his way to making a mark in the competitive side of the sport, competing over 30 times around the world, remaining undefeated.

After retiring, he decided to pay it forward by teaching others a sport that is so dear to his heart.

"MMA is an actual cross between all – striking, clinching, wrestling, judo and jujitsu. We put it all together for you so you’re developing multiple forms of martial arts and striking or ground arts and combining them together," explained Bybee.

By being in martial arts for over 30 years, Bybee has really seen the transition from the origins of martial arts to modern MMA, which is where individuals learn how to throw punches and kicks, how to use the art to defend themselves.

"If you look at how the MMA evolution has taken process from back in the late 90s, when MMA first came out with the original UFC 1 and 2, how it was an underground sport, to now how it’s a headliner and sells out Madison Square Garden or sells out at MGM Grand, it’s a really big transition," Bybee shared. "It's really taking off these days it’s really gotten a lot of people think that this is something I am interested in. This is something that I can do. This is something that looks like fun."

The American MMA gym sees a wide variety of people of all shapes and sizes come in to learn the sport. It's one of the fastest growing and largest MMA training facilities in Florida. Kids as young as four can take classes at American MMA.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information visit, www.bybeemartialarts.com.