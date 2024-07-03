Zack Littell, Rays bullpen hold Royals in check in a 5-1 win interrupted by 2 1/2-hour rain delay

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Zack Littell pitched five innings of four-hit ball before rain arrived, four Tampa Bay relievers allowed one run once play resumed, and the Rays beat beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 in a game that ended just after midnight Wednesday.

Brandon Lowe homered, Isaac Paredes drove in a pair of runs, and Richie Palacios had three hits, drove in a run and scored from third on a wild pitch by Brady Singer (4-5), the only run either team scored before the 2 1/2-hour delay.

When the game continued, the trio of Kevin Kelly, Colin Poche and Jason Adam surrendered just one run — Bobby Witt Jr.‘s homer in the sixth — before handing the ball to Pete Fairbanks. The Rays’ closer took care of the ninth to wrap up the win.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 2: Pete Fairbanks #29 and Ben Rortvedt #30 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 2, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

"Guys stayed pretty dialed in," Littell said. "It obviously showed the way they went back out there and jumped on them."

Littell (3-5) was pretty dialed in, too, wiggling out of one last jam just as thunder began to sound through Kauffman Stadium. MJ Melendez had hit a two-out pitch to right in the fifth and CJ Alexander followed with his first career big league hit, only for Littell to strike out Kyle Isbel and leave runners on the corners.

Sheets of rain began to fall moments after the teams walked off the field.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 2: Groundskeepers begin to roll out a tarp as a storm causes a rain delay during the sixth inning of the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on July 2, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri

"We were really just chilling in here. Talking trash. Keeping it light," Palacios said, "and making sure we had some energy when we got back on the field. We wanted to make sure we came out there and grabbed some more runs."

Tampa Bay added to its lead when Palacios ripped an RBI double off John Schreiber in the sixth. Paredes added a two-run double off Chris Stratton in the seventh before Lowe homered off Nick Anderson in the ninth inning.

"You have to give them credit," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. "One run wasn't going to be enough."

KANSAS CITY, MO - JULY 02: Tampa Bay Rays first base Yandy Díaz (2) hits a single in the first inning of an MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals on July 02, 2024 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

Singer allowed one run on three hits and three walks over five innings for Kansas City. He escaped most of his messes except for the second inning, when Palacios singled, reached third on a double by Jose Siri and scored on his wild pitch.

Singer has not won since May 19, going 0-3 in his last seven starts. But the lousy record is not entirely his fault. He's allowed one earned run apiece in each of his last three starts, yet received two runs of support or fewer in 11 of 17 this season.

"Our bullpen matched up really well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Everybody who came in threw really well."