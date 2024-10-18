Dr. BBQ: Five-minute Italian beef sandwiches
TAMPA, Fla. - Dr. BBQ explains how to make five-minute Italian beef sandwiches.
Five-minute Italian beef sandwich recipe:
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup Dr. BBQ’s Italian Beef Seasoning
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 cups water
- 1 lb thinly sliced roast beef (from the deli)
- 4 medium French Bread Rolls, split
- Chicago-style Hot Giardiniera
Instructions
In a medium saucepan, heat the water to a simmer. Add the seasoning and the oil and mix well. Cut the beef slices into 3 pieces. Add the beef slowly, separating each slice. Stir to mix and separate the beef slices. When the beef mixture returns to a simmer, it’s ready. Divide the beef evenly among the rolls, then dip the sandwiches in the remaining au jus to make an authentic "dipped" Chicago Italian beef sandwich. Top with Hot Giardiniera if desired.
Makes 4 servings.
