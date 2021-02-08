Bucs Super Bowl parade: Tampa still discussing how to celebrate win 'in a safe manner'

article

The city of Tampa says it’s working on hosting a Super Bowl parade for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it’s still not clear what the event will look like or when it will happen.

The city put on a boat parade through downtown Tampa for the NHL champion Lightning last year after their Stanley Cup win.

Without giving too much detail on the plans for the Buccaneers, the mayor says talks are in the works.

"We're looking at what will be the best option to allow the most individuals to participate in the celebration and do it safely," Mayor Jane Castor said Monday, echoing her comments from Sunday night. "We can’t have a historical event of this significance and our community and not celebrate, so we'll do it in a safe manner."

Police Chief Brian Dugan doubled down on that message of safety and added, "I think it’s a positive distraction from this virus that we've been dealing with over a year.

The mayor expects more detailed information on the parade to come out on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

Meanwhile, the team will be heading to Washington at some point. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Bucs -- along with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers -- would be invited to visit with President Joe Biden "when it's COVID-safe."