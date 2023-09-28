Manatee County community still recovering from Hurricane Ian, sheriff's office reflects 1 year later

article

They know the area like the back of their hand.

"There’s that personal relationship. It’s not that uncommon for one neighbor to help another neighbor," said Sgt. Rob Hendrickson.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rob Henrickson and Deputy Amy Dunkum are more than law in the Myakka community. They’re familiar faces and part of the community.

Sgt. Hendrickson (left)

"We all put in the effort, we all put in an innovative and tried to do our best," said Deputy Dunkum.

On September 28th last year, as Hurricane Ian passed through the country, the Myakka River engulfed roadways and homes.

"There were times when the water was up to our headlights and there were areas that were higher than that," said Sgt.Hendrickson.

Their rescue mission started right away. The first, pulling a deputy out of his Arcadia home with his young son.

"Where normally you might have 6–12 inches of water over the roadway, we were having 5 feet [and] some spots were even more," Sgt. Hendrickson said. "Just the volume of water that came down had nowhere to go."

Each rescue, even saving animals, took time and knowledge of the area.

"Some people were on their roofs, some were on top of their vehicles. Just property was covered in water," Deputy Dunkum said. "You had so many different properties that were flooded, you had no idea how to get in or where the driveway was."

In areas where their trucks could not reach, an airboat showed up just in time.

"There were people that we couldn’t get to," Sgt. Hendrickson said. "We wound up commandeering an airboat so the sheriff after that storm … we’ve got an airboat now."

One year later, residents like David Koepfinger will never forget.

"I was inside when the roof came out. I was hearing trees coming down," Koepfinger said. "We used to have a lot of trees, but these are all gone."

Work continues to clean up Myakka.

"We just keep plugging away; I just do a little at a time, [and] I had to retire from my job just so I can do it," Koepfinger said. "It is what it is."

The sheriff's office learned multiple lessons and purchased some new equipment as a result. That included an airboat to reach residents if and when another storm like Ian moves through.

"Whatever needed to be done we were trying to either get it done or find a way to get it done - obviously we weren’t doing all of it by any means. The community did," Sgt. Hendrickson said. "So, it was one of those if you knew who could help, who had the equipment to do it we made phone calls or contact and the community just jumped right in."

Local churches, the dairy farm and Manatee deputies stood side by side with the community. Working to help dry out and rebuild.

"I’m thinking in a year’s time it actually looks pretty good. I’m 98% of it on my own," Koepfinger said. "And I’m not young anymore, so I just plug along and do whatever to make it look somewhat presentable."

It’s a job that continues to this day.

"The community here is strong. It’s a strong community," said Koepfinger.

As the Myakka spirit will never be broken.

"It was very heartwarming to see so many people get together and help out Myakka," said Deputy Dunkum.