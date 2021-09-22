Fall in Florida: A cold front is coming, but it will still be hot in Bay Area

Drier air is coming to Florida, well, specifically north Florida.

As the weekend approaches, a cold front is making its way to the Sunshine State, but a cool down just isn't in the cards for the Bay Area. However, rain chances will start to decrease, but it will still be hot here. That drier air will reduce high temperatures in the Panhandle and north Florida, but with the first day of fall upon us, it won’t be bringing that fall-like weather for the rest of us.

"As this front slowly starts to slide south and south, it’ll get a little bit nicer for us, meaning we’ll start to lower these rain chances and kind of dry out a little bit," explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "The reverse side of that is it’s still going to be hot though. So while we try to lower the humidity a little bit, it’s going to stay up near 90. You’re trading one for the other."

Osterberg suggested, if you really need a taste of fall, you’ll need to head further north.

"I wish I could tell you we’re going to bring in fall-like air, that’s not going to happen. However, if you really need it: Tallahassee, Pensacola, definitely southern Georgia. Folks, it’s going to be beautiful there this weekend as this front comes through," he offered.

The first day of fall – today, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – started with temperatures in the 70s and 80s throughout the Sunshine State. That front bringing the drier will be passing that Florida-Alabama line closer to the weekend.

"It’s going to be beautiful in the Panhandle, but for us, it drops a little bit, but not that much," Osterberg said. "Don’t get too excited about this front coming into the area because this is not our big fall cold front. We’re going to go from humid to a little less humid. That’s really about it, folks."

"We’re not into the drier stuff yet. We’re not getting that first big fall front which is going to make it feel…no, not going to happen," he added. "Not this time around."

