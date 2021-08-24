Forecasters watching three areas of interest in the tropics

article

The tropics are getting active as the Atlantic hurricane season approaches its peak.

There are no less than three areas of interest, but no named storms yet. The nearest one to Florida is in the eastern Caribbean, and will likely develop as it travels west, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"This one is probably going to take a path right over the Yucatan and into mainland Mexico," explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

The second area is located in the eastern-central area of the Atlantic Ocean.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

"The one that is out in the middle of the Atlantic, even if it develops, I wouldn’t worry about it out here in the middle of the Atlantic," Osterberg offered.

Another tropical wave just moved off the coast of Africa.

"That one of course bears watching as well," Osterberg said. "This is very normal as you get closer and closer to September and September 10 is the peak of hurricane season."

