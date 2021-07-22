Heat advisory issued for inland Hillsborough, Manatee
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for inland portions of Hillsborough and Manatee counties for Thursday afternoon.
The advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. with heat index values up to 109 degrees expected. Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside.
The high temperatures and dew point temperatures in the mid-70s will make the outside temperatures feel like it is over 100 degrees across the inland areas of those counties, and maybe others.
"When we get into the afternoon…I bet there will be spots in Polk County and Highlands County where your heat indexes are 110 degrees for later today and not much in the rain department," says FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "Few and far between rain chances mean very hot and humid conditions."
Credit: National Weather Service
Health officials provided the following tips:
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
- Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
- Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.