Hurricane Larry forms in eastern Atlantic; no immediate threat to U.S.

Hurricane Larry officially formed Thursday morning, and its current forecast track shows it avoiding the U.S. altogether and remaining over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Larry is now the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season and is forecast to become the third major hurricane by this weekend. The forecast models keeps Larry east of the U.S.

As of Thursday morning, it remained in the eastern part of the Atlantic.

"It’s trucking, but it’s so far to the east. Now, it is forecast to become a major hurricane, move well to the north and the east of the [Caribbean] islands, so that’s one area it’s going to avoid," explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "Eventually, as it gets close to Bermuda, it’s expected to turn north and east from there."

It could even become a Category 4 hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic, according to the computer models.

"We’ll just wait and see," Osterberg said.

