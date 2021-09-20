NHC: Tropical wave off coast of Africa expected to form; Peter and Rose post no threat to U.S.

article

While forecasters say Tropical Storms Peter and Rose won’t impact the United States, another tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa this week and could develop as it moves west.

"We have Rose and we have Peter and both are projected to eventually turn toward the north and miss the lower 48," says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "Then, there’s another one sneaking in behind that which has come off the coast of Africa and that could be another named storm as well."

The National Hurricane Center gives the tropical wave a 40% chance of development in the next five days.

As for Peter, it looks like the storm is going to turn northwest by Wednesday, and head toward Bermuda in the upcoming weekend, Osterberg explained.

Rose, which formed on Sunday, is also projected to turn northwest. It may slightly strengthen Monday, but then the forecast shows a slow weakening trend.

"Nothing in the Gulf. Nothing in the western Caribbean," Osterberg said. "Just two named storms out in the Atlantic, and neither of which are predicted to hit the lower 48."

