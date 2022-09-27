Pinellas County restricting public access to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Ian

Deputies with the Pinellas Sheriff's Office will be restricting access to the county's barrier islands on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, only residents or citizens with legitimate business will be allowed access, the sheriff's office said. The restricted access will continue until the storm passes Pinellas County.

Residents, property owners, business owners, business employees and contractors will be allowed onto the barrier islands. The sheriff's office said citizens must provide their barrier island re-entry permit or show photo ID and "reasonable proof" that they reside or have legitimate business in the area.

Examples include vehicle registration, property tax or utility bill, or proof of employment — including pay stubs, work IDs or uniforms.

The following cities and communities are included under the restricted access:

Belleair Beach

Belleair Shore

Clearwater

Dunedin Causeway/Honeymoon Island

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Madeira Beach

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Tierra Verde

Treasure Island

The sheriff's office said additional law enforcement officers will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during the storm.

