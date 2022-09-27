Pinellas County restricting public access to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Ian

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Pinellas County restricting public access to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Pinellas County medical evacuations

At the HCA Florida Hospital in Pasadena, crews spent the day evacuating hospital patients to safer locations.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Deputies with the Pinellas Sheriff's Office will be restricting access to the county's barrier islands on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, only residents or citizens with legitimate business will be allowed access, the sheriff's office said. The restricted access will continue until the storm passes Pinellas County.

Residents, property owners, business owners, business employees and contractors will be allowed onto the barrier islands. The sheriff's office said citizens must provide their barrier island re-entry permit or show photo ID and "reasonable proof" that they reside or have legitimate business in the area.

Examples include vehicle registration, property tax or utility bill, or proof of employment — including pay stubs, work IDs or uniforms.

The following cities and communities are included under the restricted access:

  • Belleair Beach
  • Belleair Shore
  • Clearwater
  • Dunedin Causeway/Honeymoon Island
  • Indian Rocks Beach
  • Indian Shores
  • Madeira Beach
  • North Redington Beach
  • Redington Beach
  • Redington Shores
  • St. Pete Beach
  • Tierra Verde
  • Treasure Island

The sheriff's office said additional law enforcement officers will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during the storm.

LINK: Track Ian on MyFOXHurricane.com.