Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

As if battling the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, millions of Thanksgiving travelers may have to contend with the weather as they head to their final destinations this week.

More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, bringing fall travel back to pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 48.3 million travelers are expected to reach their destination via automobile and 4.2 million by airplane.

FOX Weather is tracking a cold front that could create holiday travel headaches across the central and eastern United States starting Thanksgiving Day. Wet weather might also cause some travel disruptions in the Pacific Northwest this week, according to the outlet.

Rain, wind expected in the eastern half of U.S. on Monday

Forecasters at the National Weather Service predict a cold front will leave the East Coast Monday, bringing rain from the southeastern coast to parts of eastern New England. This will also bring strong wind gusts through the Great Lakes, the Southeast and Northeast U.S.

Some airports could see wind-related delays, at times, according to NWS.

The West Coast could see rain and snow showers at higher elevations in western parts of Oregon and Washington.

Windy, dry conditions expected in central and eastern U.S. on Tuesday

Forecasters say high pressure will bring dry weather to most of the central and eastern U.S. on Tuesday. However, strong wind gusts will continue in parts of New England and the mid-Atlantic.

Airports along the east coast could see some flight delays.

Rain will also come to the Pacific Northwest, creating possible airport delays in Seattle. Parts of the Rockies will see rain and mountain snow.

Deserts in the Southwest could also see a few isolated rain showers in the higher terrains.

No significant weather issues expected on Wednesday

It’s good news for the millions of people who will travel the day before Thanksgiving as forecasters predict the U.S. won’t see any significant weather issues for much of Wednesday.

However, forecasters warn on Wednesday night, a new storm system is expected to develop in the central U.S. which could bring the threat of rain from parts of Texas to Mississippi. The Ohio valleys and southern Great Lakes could also see rain in the overnight hours.

Meanwhile, the Rockies and Southwest will see a risk of scattered rain and mountain snow showers.

Storm could bring airport delays in central U.S. on Thanksgiving Day

While the weather map may look quiet on Wednesday, forecasters say a storm in the central U.S. could bring flight delays. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could also pop up in Texas.

Meanwhile, FOX Weather says the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies could see another round of rain and mountain snow, causing possible airport delays from Seattle to Billings, Montana.

Lingering rain on the East Coast Friday

As a cold front leaves the East Coast on Friday, meteorologists predict some lingering rain showers could dampen the Eastern Seabord.

Much colder air will come behind the front and could develop snow showers and squalls in parts of the Northeast along with strong winds extending down to the mid-Atlantic.

This could lead to some wind-related flight delays at East Coast airports.

Rain and mountain snow will continue to fall on the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies.

Snow showers could fall on the Northeast Saturday

The Northeast could see snow showers Saturday as an area of low pressure makes its way across northern Maine and southern Canada, but forecasters say it shouldn’t be enough to prompt flight delays.

Rain is expected to come to Washington state and could trigger some flight delays in Seattle.

Few rain showers are possible in the southwestern deserts and Texas. Forecasters add some light rain or snow could also glide across parts of the Northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley.

Much of U.S. will see a quiet weather day on Sunday

Forecasters say many travelers will enjoy quiet weather on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. However, there could be some lingering snow showers in northern New England and northeastern New York.

However, a weak system could bring some light snow or flurries to parts of the Great Lakes into Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The southwestern deserts and southern Texas might also see a few rain showers while much of the West, Plains, Midwest and South will have no weather concerns.

