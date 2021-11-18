Forecast: Cold front to bring Thanksgiving week cooldown

If you’re a fan of cool weather, prepare to give thanks. A large blast of cold air will blanket Florida in time for Thanksgiving next week.

According to FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, we’ll have a mild weekend but a cold front will arrive on Monday.

By mid-week, the overnight lows could be in the 40s – or lower.

"We’ll fine-tune these low temperatures, but that Wednesday morning – and this is for Tampa – there are some models that say we may be in the 30s," Paul warned. "It’ll be cold, and probably a cool and dry Thanksgiving."

It’s a week out, but if the forecast holds, temperatures could top out in the 60s on a chilly Thanksgiving Day.

