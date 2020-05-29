Third tropical system may form before official start of hurricane season

article

A disturbance several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing a large areas of showers and thunderstorms, and has a 50-percent chance of tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a short window for additional development over the next day or two, and a subtropical depression may form tonight or on Saturday.

Either way, there won’t be any threat to land as this will move generally northward before being picked up in a trough coming off the East Coast of the U.S. Sunday into Monday.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will start on Monday, June 1. The next name on the list is Cristobal, as Arthur and Bertha already came and went over the last two weeks.