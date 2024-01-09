Understanding the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning as severe weather rolls in

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 5:30 AM EST, Hillsborough County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:28 PM EST until TUE 6:15 PM EST, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Special Marine Warning
from TUE 5:20 PM EST until TUE 6:45 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Understanding the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning as severe weather rolls in

TAMPA, Fla. - It's a common question about severe weather: what's the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning, and how do you prepare for both?

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Tampa Bay area and 15 overall across Florida as severe weather gears up to roll into the Gulf Coast Tuesday afternoon. 

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and others. But after a tornado touched down in Panama City Beach earlier in the day, how should Floridians prepare for the possibility of tornadoes?

Tornado watch

According to the National Weather Service, when a tornado watch is issued, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering several counties or even states.

NWS encourages people under a tornado watch to review and discuss emergency plans, as well as check supplies and their safe room.

Tornado warning

When a tornado warning is issued, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. According to NWS, there is imminent danger to life and property. 

It is encouraged to seek shelter immediately in this instance, move to an interior room on the lowest floor, and avoid windows. 

Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area - around the size of a city or small county. It may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter who is watching the storm. 