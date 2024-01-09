Understanding the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning as severe weather rolls in

article

It's a common question about severe weather: what's the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning, and how do you prepare for both?

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Tampa Bay area and 15 overall across Florida as severe weather gears up to roll into the Gulf Coast Tuesday afternoon.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and others. But after a tornado touched down in Panama City Beach earlier in the day, how should Floridians prepare for the possibility of tornadoes?

Tornado watch

According to the National Weather Service, when a tornado watch is issued, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering several counties or even states.

NWS encourages people under a tornado watch to review and discuss emergency plans, as well as check supplies and their safe room.

Tornado warning

When a tornado warning is issued, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. According to NWS, there is imminent danger to life and property.

It is encouraged to seek shelter immediately in this instance, move to an interior room on the lowest floor, and avoid windows.

Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area - around the size of a city or small county. It may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter who is watching the storm.