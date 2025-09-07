Tropical Atlantic is quiet as we approach peak season
There are no areas of interest in the Atlantic and things look to remain quiet over the next 7 days.
The tropical wave we’ve been watching, Invest 91L, rapidly died out. Development odds went from 90% to 30% to 0% in about 48 hours.
The wave was battling Saharan dust, strong shear and a hostile environment.
The quiet Atlantic comes just days away from the climatological peak of hurricane season, which is on September 10.
So far this season, we’ve had 6 named storms along with Hurricane Erin, which strengthened into a major hurricane.
What's next:
Gabrielle is the next name in line.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 meteorologists.