Tropical Atlantic is quiet as we approach peak season

The Brief The tropical outlook is quiet as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The tropical wave we’ve been watching, Invest 91L, rapidly died out. Things look to remain quiet over the next 7 days.



There are no areas of interest in the Atlantic and things look to remain quiet over the next 7 days.

The tropical wave we’ve been watching, Invest 91L, rapidly died out. Development odds went from 90% to 30% to 0% in about 48 hours.

The wave was battling Saharan dust, strong shear and a hostile environment.

The quiet Atlantic comes just days away from the climatological peak of hurricane season, which is on September 10.

So far this season, we’ve had 6 named storms along with Hurricane Erin, which strengthened into a major hurricane.

READ:Rethinking the storm: New hurricane scale could better warn communities

What's next:

Gabrielle is the next name in line.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube