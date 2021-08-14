Tropical Depression Fred continues to struggle; risk of severe weather remains

Tropical Depression Fred continued to struggle Saturday morning as it skirted the coast of Cuba, and forecasters say the system’s eventual impact on Florida will be less than first feared.

The National Hurricane Center said interaction with Cuba had "significantly disrupted" Fred’s circulation and nearly ripped it apart. Still, they expect Fred to re-strengthen as it enters the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico today.

Forecasters are confident that Fred will remain off Florida’s coast Saturday, keeping Bay Area counties out of the cone of uncertainty.

Although Fred’s center is expected to push out into the Gulf of Mexico, the eastern side of the storm may still bring heavy rain to Florida’s west coast.

"Pretty much the entire state at some point this weekend will be under a marginal risk for severe weather. Mainly what that's for is for some of those outer bands that could generate a rotating thunderstorm or quick spin up tornado," FOX 13 meteorologist Tony Sadiku offered. "It could get a little bit breezy along the beaches an you probably don't want to be on the water, but we're not talking about a significant wind system."

Watches and warnings were issued Friday ahead of Fred's approach to South Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 27 counties, including Manatee County.

As of Saturday, only the tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys remained in effect.

Meanwhile, further out into the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday on what may be a similar initial path as Fred.

