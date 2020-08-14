Tropical Storm Kyle forms off U.S. coast; no threat to land

article

The busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues. Tropical Storm Kyle has formed just off the U.S. East Coast, but should pose no threat to land.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s evening update, a system in the Atlantic just east of Maryland had gained tropical characteristics with winds of 40 mph. Forecasters say the new Tropical Storm Kyle will continue heading "quickly" northeast, away from the U.S.

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Kyle on MyFoxHurricane.com

The National Hurricane Center revised their predictions this month, calling for one of the most active hurricane seasons on record.

Kyle is the earliest named ‘K’ storm in Atlantic history, breaking the record set by Katrina in 2005.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Josephine is approaching Bermuda but is expected to weaken as it curves back out to sea.