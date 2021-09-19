Tropical Storm Peter forms; Tropical Storm Rose likely to follow soon

After short-lived Tropical Storm Odette became a post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic, it didn’t take long for Tropical Storm Peter to arrive.

The season’s 16th named storm formed overnight in the southern Atlantic, but was projected to remain out at sea.

As of Sunday morning’s update, Peter had winds of 40 mph and was moving northwest at 15 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm will continue northwest for a few days before turning north, likely remaining well off the East Coast.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression also formed not far from the coast of Africa. Forecasters expect it will become Tropical Storm Rose but will not threaten the U.S.

Advertisement

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

