Air-Fryer Fried Chicken Fried Rice

Chef Fernando Sanchez from Noble Crust recreates one of his restaurant’s newest specials with an easy homemade twist: Fried Chicken Fried Rice. Learn how to air-fry ultra-crispy panko chicken without mess or hot oil, mix a savory 3-ingredient sauce, and assemble a restaurant-quality meal right in your own kitchen.

Click here for tickets and details on Chef Fernando’s upcoming appearance competing for Team Tampa at the Tampa Bay Food Fight to benefit Metropolitan Ministries.

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Air-Fryer Panko Chicken

Ingredients

2 lb chicken breast

salt

pepper

1 cup mayonnaise

2 cups panko

Directions

Cube chicken breast into bite-sized pieces. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add mayonnaise and mix well to coat chicken completely. Add panko and toss until chicken pieces are evenly coated. Place chicken in air fryer in single layer without overcrowding. Air fry at 400° F for 20 minutes.

Easy Jasmine Rice

Ingredients

3 cups water 2 cups jasmine rice

Directions

Fill large pot with water and bring to boil. Add jasmine rice, stir, and return to boil. Cover pot with lid and turn heat to very low. Cook for 20 minutes. Remove rice from pot, spread on plate, and place in fridge to cool completely.

Savory Fried Rice Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup soy sauce

½ cup oyster sauce

⅛ cup sesame oil

Directions

Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil together to bowl. Whisk until smooth.

Spicy Sriracha Aioli

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sriracha (or to taste)

½ tbsp garlic powder

1 lemon, juiced

Directions

Measure mayonnaise, sriracha, garlic powder, and juice from lemon together in bowl. Mix until combined.

Loaded Southern-Style Fried Rice

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup diced yellow onions

½ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced scallions

½ cup diced andouille sausage

½ cup scrambled eggs, cooked and cooled

½ cup frozen peas

4 cups cooled jasmine rice

1 cup savory fried rice sauce

1 cup spicy sriracha aioli

1 batch air-fryer panko chicken

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 tbsp chili crunch (optional)

Directions

Heat vegetable oil in large pan or wok over high heat. Add diced yellow onions, carrots, scallions, and diced andouille sausage to pan. Add cooled scrambled eggs and frozen peas. Cook veggies and sausage mixture until heated through and fragrant. Add cooled jasmine rice and cook for 1 minute to warm through. Add savory fried rice sauce, toss to coat rice evenly, and mix well. Spread spicy sriracha aioli along bottom of serving bowl or plate. Place fried rice into bowl over aioli. Remove air-fryer panko chicken from air fryer and arrange pieces around rice. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, extra scallions, and chili crunch if desired.

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