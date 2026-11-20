Optional Creamy Version (Tejfölös Csirke): During last 15 minutes of cooking, mix 2–3 tbsp sour cream with 1 tbsp flour until smooth (or use sour cream only without flour for lighter version). Gradually add ladles of hot sauce from pot into mixture, stirring well each time to warm it gently. Slowly pour mixture back into pot while stirring continuously, and cook uncovered for 5 more minutes, stirring often.