Chicken Paprikash & Dumplings
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Craving authentic, cozy comfort food that will have everyone asking for seconds? Former Disney on Ice figure skater turned Tampa Bay food truck owner Agota Zakany of The Hangry Hungarian shares her family's beloved recipe for traditional Chicken Paprikash served two delicious ways alongside pillowy, homemade Hungarian nokedli dumplings! Watch how easy it is to layer sweet Hungarian paprika, tender chicken, and simple four-ingredient dumplings right at home for your next crowd-pleasing dinner.
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Chicken Paprikash (Paprikás Csirke)
Ingredients
- vegetable oil (or lard for a more traditional version)
- 1 large onion or 2 smaller onions, chopped
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 2–3 tomatoes, chopped
- 1½–1 tsp salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 whole chicken, cut into pieces (breasts, thighs, wings - bone-in pieces give best flavor) or about 3 lb boneless chicken
- sweet Hungarian paprika
- vegetable seasoning mix (Vegeta or Delikat - or seasoning mix)
- 1 tbsp paprika paste (Piros Arany - if you can put your hands on some)
- water, or chicken broth
- 2–3 tbsp sour cream (optional, for creamy version)
- 1 tbsp flour (optional, for creamy version)
Directions
- Heat oil (or lard) in medium pot over medium-high heat.
- Add chopped onion and sauté until softened. Once it starts cooking, reduce heat to medium.
- Add bell peppers and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cover with lid and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until vegetables form thick, softened base.
- Add chicken pieces. Cook uncovered, stirring often, allowing meat to lightly sear on all sides.
- Stir in sweet paprika, vegetable seasoning mix, and paprika paste.
- Add enough water or chicken broth to just cover chicken. Cover with lid and cook on medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- After about 30 minutes, slightly tilt lid to allow some steam to escape.
- While chicken is cooking, prepare noodles or nokedli according to instructions.
- Optional Creamy Version (Tejfölös Csirke): During last 15 minutes of cooking, mix 2–3 tbsp sour cream with 1 tbsp flour until smooth (or use sour cream only without flour for lighter version). Gradually add ladles of hot sauce from pot into mixture, stirring well each time to warm it gently. Slowly pour mixture back into pot while stirring continuously, and cook uncovered for 5 more minutes, stirring often.
Homemade Hungarian Nokedli (Dumplings)
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ½ tsp salt
- ¾ cup water
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
Directions
- Place large pot filled with salted water and bring to boil.
- Combine eggs, salt, and water, beating well with whisk.
- Add flour, little at a time, adding only enough flour to make soft, sticky dough.
- Let mixture rest for about 10 minutes, then beat mixture again.
- Using side of teaspoon (or spaetzle maker / cheese grater with rim), drop small amounts of dough into boiling water. Dipping spoon in hot water will remove dough from spoon.
- Cook until noodles float to top, then remove from water with large slotted spoon and place in colander. Rinse with cold water. (You may want to make dumplings in 2 or 3 batches so they do not overcook.)
- Serve immediately with chicken paprikash, or heat dumplings in frying pan with melted butter without letting them get too brown or crisp.
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