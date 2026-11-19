Looking for a plant-based dinner that doesn't skimp on bold flavor or restaurant-worthy texture? Chef John Capponi from Capponi Culinary answers a viewer request with Crispy Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes layered over a silky Roasted Garlic White Bean Purée! You'll also learn how to transform leftover chickpea liquid into a creamy Lemon Aquafaba Aioli, alongside crunchy smoked paprika chickpeas, charred scallion chimichurri, and quick-pickled shallots.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

1 tsp kosher salt, plus additional for boiling

Place potatoes in a pot of generously salted cold water.

Bring to a simmer and cook for approximately 15–20 minutes, or until completely fork-tender.

Drain thoroughly and allow to steam-dry for at least 5 minutes. Set aside until ready to smash and sear.

Using bottom of a glass or measuring cup, gently smash each cooked potato to approximately ½-inch thickness.

Combine kosher salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add potatoes in a single layer, working in batches if necessary.

Season and sear for approximately 5–7 minutes per side until deeply golden and crispy, avoiding moving potatoes too frequently so they develop a crust.