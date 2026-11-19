Crispy Smashed Yukon Potatoes
Looking for a plant-based dinner that doesn't skimp on bold flavor or restaurant-worthy texture? Chef John Capponi from Capponi Culinary answers a viewer request with Crispy Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes layered over a silky Roasted Garlic White Bean Purée! You'll also learn how to transform leftover chickpea liquid into a creamy Lemon Aquafaba Aioli, alongside crunchy smoked paprika chickpeas, charred scallion chimichurri, and quick-pickled shallots.
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Crispy Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb baby Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 tsp kosher salt, plus additional for boiling
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp freshly cracked black pepper
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- flaky sea salt, for finishing
Directions
- Place potatoes in a pot of generously salted cold water.
- Bring to a simmer and cook for approximately 15–20 minutes, or until completely fork-tender.
- Drain thoroughly and allow to steam-dry for at least 5 minutes. Set aside until ready to smash and sear.
- Using bottom of a glass or measuring cup, gently smash each cooked potato to approximately ½-inch thickness.
- Combine kosher salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add potatoes in a single layer, working in batches if necessary.
- Season and sear for approximately 5–7 minutes per side until deeply golden and crispy, avoiding moving potatoes too frequently so they develop a crust.
- Finish with flaky sea salt.
Roasted Garlic White Bean Purée
Ingredients
- 1 small head garlic
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 (15 oz) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp kosher salt, or to taste
- ¼ tsp white pepper
- ¼–½ cup warm vegetable stock
- lemon zest (optional, see discrepancy check)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Slice top off garlic head, drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil, and wrap in aluminum foil.
- Place on a baking sheet and roast for approximately 35–45 minutes until cloves are golden and completely tender. Allow to cool slightly before squeezing garlic from its skin.
- Combine drained cannellini beans, 4–6 cloves roasted garlic, remaining 2 tbsp olive oil, lemon juice, salt, white pepper, and ¼ cup warm vegetable stock in a blender.
- Blend until completely smooth, gradually adding more stock until purée reaches a silky, spreadable consistency.
- Adjust seasoning and gently warm before serving.
Oven-Roasted Smoked Paprika Chickpeas
Ingredients
- 1 (15 oz) can chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp kosher salt, or to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Drain chickpeas, reserving at least 3 tbsp liquid for aquafaba aioli.
- Rinse and thoroughly pat chickpeas dry using paper towels, removing any loose skins.
- Toss with olive oil and spread in a single layer on a baking sheet.
- Place in 400° F oven and roast for approximately 30–35 minutes, shaking pan halfway through, until golden and crispy. Add additional roasting time if needed.
- Immediately after removing from oven, toss hot chickpeas with smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Charred Scallion Chimichurri
Ingredients
- 4 scallions
- ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus a little for charring
- ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Lightly coat scallions with olive oil and char in a hot skillet for approximately 2–3 minutes, turning until blistered and lightly blackened.
- Finely chop scallions and combine with parsley, minced garlic, red wine vinegar, oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes.
- Stir in remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper until rustic and herbaceous.
Lemon Aquafaba Aioli
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp aquafaba (reserved chickpea liquid)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 small garlic clove, finely grated
- ¼ tsp kosher salt, or to taste
- ½ cup neutral oil, such as avocado or grapeseed
- ½ tsp fresh lemon zest
- cold water, as needed
Directions
- Combine aquafaba, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, grated garlic, and salt in a narrow blending container.
- Using an immersion blender, blend briefly until frothy.
- With blender running, slowly drizzle in neutral oil until mixture thickens into a creamy emulsion.
- Add lemon zest and adjust seasoning.
- If needed, incorporate a small amount of cold water until aioli reaches a consistency suitable for drizzling.
Quick-Pickled Shallots
Ingredients
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tbsp sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced
Directions
- Combine red wine vinegar, water, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan.
- Warm until sugar and salt dissolve, then pour over thinly sliced shallots.
- Allow to pickle for at least 20 minutes until shallots soften slightly while maintaining crunch and developing a bright pink color.
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